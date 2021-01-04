Bhopal: City folk ready for vaccination, options like wait-and-watch, skip vaccination also preferred

BHOPAL: The Government of India, on Sunday, approved two vaccines for inoculation against Covid-19. Drugs Controller General of India granted the approval to Oxford vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech. Mass vaccination is likely to begin within a couple of weeks. It will be voluntary.

People in the city are ready to get vaccinated, citing, they hardly have any option. They say the process of registration for vaccination should be publicised. Some of them, however, may keep away from the injection, fearing side-effects. Others prefer to wait and watch.

Operation manager of Network People Service Technology (NPST), Nitesh Nagesh, 30, told Free Press that he will definitely go for vaccination. He said that if given a choice, he will opt for the Indian vaccine. "It is my country's product. Why should I shun it," he said.

Nitesh said that the government should give adequate publicity to the process for registering oneself for vaccination. "The details should be disseminated in different languages through mass media," he said. Nitesh also feels that the government should remove the glitches that have come to light during the dry runs.