Bhopal: City emerges as den of inter-state criminals

FPJ/ Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal has emerged as the den of inter-state criminal gangs. Four gangs committed serious crimes in the past three months in the city, which failed to come under police scanner. Their members were arrested after logging a substantial crime rate in city.

Fifth gang, which tried robbing a gold loan bank in Piplani a week back, is still out of police reach. Sources said despite a special cell comprising 30 senior officials, the identification of gangs remains a herculean task.

According to police, four gangs had committed 56 crimes pertaining to gold jewellery robbery, duping people of mobile phones and smuggling of drugs in last three months. When inquired about the delay in arresting gang members, police officials said their informers’ network was weak in passing on the information about inter-state gangs and their movements.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said no effective measures had been taken to monitor people moving to Bhopal from other states.