Bhopal City Clocks 417 Hit-And-Run Cases In Over Two Years | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city has recorded as many as 417 hit-and-run cases in the past two-and-a-half years. What is alarming is that the arrest rate in these cases is nearly non-existent. Data sourced from the city police commissionerate revealed that out of the 417 accused, only four have been apprehended during this period.

Meanwhile, speeding—one of the key factors behind hit-and-run cases—continues unchecked. Many police outposts in the city, including those at Roshanpura Square, Kolar Road, Misrod, and Sant Hirdaram Nagar, lack police personnel, providing implicit approval for violators to continue their reckless behavior. Speed radar guns and other measures meant to curb the problem are not in place, further worsening the situation.

The hit-and-run menace has worsened in recent times, with two grim incidents occurring in the past 10 days. About six days ago, a PhD student from MANIT was killed by a recklessly-driven car in Kamla Nagar, while a speeding dumper ran over a 6-year-old child in Nishatpura, just eight days ago.

Most of the cases in far-flung areas

A majority of the hit-and-run cases occur in the city's far-flung areas, with Ayodhya Nagar Bypass topping the list, followed by Sukhi Sewaniya, Parwalia, Berasia, and Misrod.

800 CCTNS cameras, but errant drivers go unidentified

It is noteworthy that nearly 800 CCTNS-laced cameras are installed in various areas of the city. However, they are surprisingly ineffective at detecting vehicles involved in hit-and-run incidents. According to sources in the city police, the cameras have poor night-vision detection, contributing to the problem.

Probe to be expedited

When the issue was brought to the attention of Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Pankaj Shrivastava, he assured that he would direct police personnel at all stations to expedite investigations into hit-and-run cases.