 Bhopal City Clocks 417 Hit-And-Run Cases In Over Two Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal City Clocks 417 Hit-And-Run Cases In Over Two Years

Bhopal City Clocks 417 Hit-And-Run Cases In Over Two Years

Arrest rate next to null as only four accused have been arrested so far

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 06:39 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal City Clocks 417 Hit-And-Run Cases In Over Two Years | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city has recorded as many as 417 hit-and-run cases in the past two-and-a-half years. What is alarming is that the arrest rate in these cases is nearly non-existent. Data sourced from the city police commissionerate revealed that out of the 417 accused, only four have been apprehended during this period.

Meanwhile, speeding—one of the key factors behind hit-and-run cases—continues unchecked. Many police outposts in the city, including those at Roshanpura Square, Kolar Road, Misrod, and Sant Hirdaram Nagar, lack police personnel, providing implicit approval for violators to continue their reckless behavior. Speed radar guns and other measures meant to curb the problem are not in place, further worsening the situation.

The hit-and-run menace has worsened in recent times, with two grim incidents occurring in the past 10 days. About six days ago, a PhD student from MANIT was killed by a recklessly-driven car in Kamla Nagar, while a speeding dumper ran over a 6-year-old child in Nishatpura, just eight days ago.

Read Also
Bhopal Crime Round-Up: 82-Yr-Old, Debt-Ridden BMC Employee End Lives; Man Mowed By Car, Hunt On For...
article-image

Most of the cases in far-flung areas
A majority of the hit-and-run cases occur in the city's far-flung areas, with Ayodhya Nagar Bypass topping the list, followed by Sukhi Sewaniya, Parwalia, Berasia, and Misrod.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud: Lured By Instagram Share Market Advertisement Malad Man Loses ₹88 Lakh
Mumbai Fraud: Lured By Instagram Share Market Advertisement Malad Man Loses ₹88 Lakh
Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier Officials And Cyber Crime Cops; Case Filed
Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier Officials And Cyber Crime Cops; Case Filed
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Lawyer Duped Of ₹50,000 In Online Scam, Blackmailed After Fake Enquiry
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Lawyer Duped Of ₹50,000 In Online Scam, Blackmailed After Fake Enquiry
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescue 28-Year-Old Kidnapped Man, Arrest 3 Who Planned Abduction To Recover Dues From Victim's Father
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescue 28-Year-Old Kidnapped Man, Arrest 3 Who Planned Abduction To Recover Dues From Victim's Father

800 CCTNS cameras, but errant drivers go unidentified
It is noteworthy that nearly 800 CCTNS-laced cameras are installed in various areas of the city. However, they are surprisingly ineffective at detecting vehicles involved in hit-and-run incidents. According to sources in the city police, the cameras have poor night-vision detection, contributing to the problem.

Probe to be expedited
When the issue was brought to the attention of Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Pankaj Shrivastava, he assured that he would direct police personnel at all stations to expedite investigations into hit-and-run cases.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Horror At Jam Gate: All Six Accused Of ‘Gang-Rape’, Robbery With Army Officers Held

Horror At Jam Gate: All Six Accused Of ‘Gang-Rape’, Robbery With Army Officers Held

Shocker: MP Lodged 14 Cases Of Rape Daily Despite Death Penalty For Perpetrators

Shocker: MP Lodged 14 Cases Of Rape Daily Despite Death Penalty For Perpetrators

Bhopal: Rare Two-Headed And Six Other Snake Seized, Four Persons Held

Bhopal: Rare Two-Headed And Six Other Snake Seized, Four Persons Held

Berasia Eve Teasing Case: 'Bhopal Rural SP Is Criminal And Should Be Removed,' Says MLA Rameshwar...

Berasia Eve Teasing Case: 'Bhopal Rural SP Is Criminal And Should Be Removed,' Says MLA Rameshwar...

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Medical Student Raped By Childhood Buddy; Man Held For Raping & Blackmailing...

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Medical Student Raped By Childhood Buddy; Man Held For Raping & Blackmailing...