Bhopal: City clocks 40. 7 C for the second straight day

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Day temperature continued to hover above 40 degree Celsius in the state capital for the second consecutive day on Friday. Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius.

As the sky remained clear, Bhopal reeled under sweltering heat with the day temperature touching 40.7 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, stormy winds were reported in Sagar, Seoni, Chhindwara, Katni, Damoh and Jabalpur district. In Sagar, wind blew at a speed of 44 km per hour, while the wind speed was reported to be 38 km per hour in Seoni, and 36 KM per hour in Chhindwara.

Damoh and Jabalpur reported wind speed of 26 and 22 km per hour respectively. Thundershowers accompanied with hail was reported in the last 24 hours in areas including Badi and Batera of Raisen district, Mandibamora in Sagar.

Cities Max temp(deg/cel)

Khajuraho 43.7

Khandwa 42.1

Guna 41.2

Satna 41.2

Rewa 41.2

Gwalior 41.1

Umaria 41.0

Shivpuri 41.0

Bhopal 40.7

Mandla 40.4