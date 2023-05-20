 Bhopal: City clocks 40. 7 C for the second straight day
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: City clocks 40. 7 C for the second straight day

Bhopal: City clocks 40. 7 C for the second straight day

High velocity wind reported in many districts. Parts of Raisen, Sagar witness thundershower, hail.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 07:16 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Day temperature continued to hover above 40 degree Celsius in the state capital for the second consecutive day on Friday. Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius.  

As the sky remained clear, Bhopal reeled under sweltering heat with the day temperature touching 40.7 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, stormy winds were reported in Sagar, Seoni, Chhindwara, Katni, Damoh and Jabalpur district. In Sagar, wind blew at a speed of 44 km per hour, while the wind speed was reported to be 38 km per hour in Seoni, and 36 KM per hour in Chhindwara.  

Damoh and Jabalpur reported  wind speed of 26 and 22 km per hour respectively. Thundershowers accompanied with hail was reported in the last 24 hours in areas including Badi and Batera of Raisen district, Mandibamora in Sagar.  

Cities                            Max temp(deg/cel)

Khajuraho                           43.7

Khandwa                             42.1

Guna                                     41.2

Satna                                     41.2

Rewa                                     41.2

Gwalior                                 41.1

Umaria                                  41.0

Shivpuri                                41.0

Bhopal                                  40.7

Mandla                                 40.4  

Read Also
Bhopal: Special ATS court extends police remand of 10 Hizb-Ut-Tahrir activists till May 24, sends...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: City clocks 40. 7 C for the second straight day

Bhopal: City clocks 40. 7 C for the second straight day

Madhya Pradesh: Collector, SP get eight kids admitted to school in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Collector, SP get eight kids admitted to school in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: 3 minors held for murdering man in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: 3 minors held for murdering man in Balaghat

Bhopal: Summer camp for police personnel children in state

Bhopal: Summer camp for police personnel children in state

Bhopal: RBI’s move to withdraw Rs 2000 currency notes evokes mixed response

Bhopal: RBI’s move to withdraw Rs 2000 currency notes evokes mixed response