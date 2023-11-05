 Bhopal: City Artist’s Works On Display At Exhibition In Korea
Bhopal: City Artist’s Works On Display At Exhibition In Korea

Govind Vishwas’ paintings themed on Akhand Bharat

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three paintings of artist Govind Vishwas themed on Akhand Bharat have been displayed at an exhibition of artworks prepared by international artists at Jinbu Cultural Art Studio at KOT Devon, South Korea.

Vishwas and Chennai-based artist Gita Hadson are the two artists from India whose artworks have been displayed at the exhibition titled 'Recycling story 2023’. The exhibition, which began from November 3, will continue till the end of this month.

Vishwas who hails from Bhopal and lives in Vadodara told Free Press that his artworks are titled 'Akhand Bharat -1, 'Akhand Bharat Setu' and 'Anushanam'.

The Akhand Bharat-1 has been made using mixed media with net (flex) as the base. He has used reverse technique to portray that India can remain one only if the Indians are united. Akhand Bharat Setu depicts how the gurukul system of education was a part of India’s rich heritage, while Anushasnam underlines the importance of discipline in keeping the nation united and making it Vishwa Guru.

Vishwas has skillfully unveiled the intricate lines within his paintings, like the process of deciphering a tree’s age through its annual rings, to emphasise the antiquity of India.

“My works represent a call to action, urging individuals to unite and pledge their commitment to shaping a brighter future of India together,” Vishwas said. Artworks of 20 artists, including from India, Japan, France, Sri Lanka, Germany, and Korea, will be showcased at the exhibition that has been curated by Soon Young Yang, who is also director of the museum.

article-image
