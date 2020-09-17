Bhopal: City artist Saini inks PM’s portrait by his blood, was seeking an appointment with Modi for five years

Bhopal: City artist Raj Saini has used his blood to make a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his anger for not getting an appointment with him for five years to hold an exhibition in Delhi

The image was made on Modi’s birthday which falls on September 17. Its size is 4ftx3ft. The portrait named ‘Rakt Chitra’ was drawn on a canvas in a 50-minute live demonstration from his Art View Studio.

He has used 120-ml blood for it. The live demonstration has also streamed on Facebook and on Instagram pages of the studio.

Saini says to Free Press he has made the portraits of Modi since the latter became the Prime Minister in 2014. He made Modi’s first portrait when the latter took oath as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, using flowers.

The artist has also made 25 portraits in oils based on Modi’s foreign tours. Besides, a 1,000-foot-long portrait in oils showing the Prime Minister in different moods has been drawn.

The artist says he wants to hold an exhibition on the Prime Minister’s portraits in Delhi. For this reason, he has been seeking an appointment with Modi for five years.

Saini was, however, given time for an exhibition in Varanasi this year, but it was canceled due to the corona pandemic.

He has decided to make a portrait of the Prime Minister in his blood, that it may force Modi to give him time. It is going to be his last attempt to seek an appointment with the Prime Minister, the artist says.

A friend of his from Delhi informed Saini over the phone that, because Modi is doing all work online, getting an appointment with him is difficult these days.

Saini also made 16 paintings of freedom fighters and national heroes like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Bhagat Singh and others in his blood five years ago. By using his own blood, he drew a painting of social activist Anna Hazare on August 14, 2012.