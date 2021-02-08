Bhopal: 'Chura' from Chhattisgarh's Raipur is February's second 'Exhibit of the Week' at IGRMS

Bhopal: ‘Chura,’ a pair of metal anklet of kamar community of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, is the second ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of the month of February on the official website and social media pages of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The exhibition began from Monday and is part of popular online series of the museum ‘Exhibit of the Week’. The length and diameter of the metal anklet, collected by the museum from the kamar community of Raipur, Chhattisgarh in 1995 are 6.8 cm and 11.3 cm.

Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra says the ornament has a symbolic association with the marital status of a married woman.

The anklet is made of alloy, prepared by the local Kansari (metal caste) community. The shape of the anklet is cylindrical, having three uniformly projected circular flanges along the body. One-fourth anklet can be fully detached to facilitate comfortable wearing, and further, it can be socketed back by inserting two thin metal plates attached to the other part.

Assistant keeper of the museum Sudeepa Roy says that the married women wear it to show her family status while participating in dance performances or visiting the relatives' house. It is gifted by the groom's family to the bride along with Nathunia (nose ring), Bajunia (armlet), Kardhani (waist chain) etc. by following the customary ceremony known as Chadhao. Such heavy metal anklets are now worn only on special occasions. For regular use, they prefer fancy anklets that are available in local Haats, Roy says.