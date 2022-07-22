Bhopal: Chuha sells charas, gets 3-yr imprisonment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court has ordered three years of imprisonment to drug peddler Faizal alias Chuha on charges of smuggling charas.

Special Judge (NDPS) Raghuvir Prasad Singh passed the order on Thursday, according to the district prosecution office. A case was registered on August 16, 2019, under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a tip off that Faizal alias Chuha, resident of Mufti Kabitpura, was standing at Putlighat bus stand with white plastic bag containing charas, sub inspector at Tilajamalpura police station Shivraj Singh swung into action with the team.

Singh passed on the message to Shahjahanabad police station. Police team left from Shahjahanabad police station and found Faizal with a packet containing 325 grams of charas. Sample was sent to Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Bhopal, for testing. When it was confirmed, a case against him was filed in NDPS court.