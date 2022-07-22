e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Chuha sells charas, gets 3-yr imprisonment

Special Judge (NDPS) Raghuvir Prasad Singh passed the order on Thursday, according to the district prosecution office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court has ordered three years of imprisonment to drug peddler Faizal alias Chuha on charges of smuggling charas.

Special Judge (NDPS) Raghuvir Prasad Singh passed the order on Thursday, according to the district prosecution office. A case was registered on August 16, 2019, under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a tip off that Faizal alias Chuha, resident of Mufti Kabitpura, was standing at Putlighat bus stand with white plastic bag containing charas, sub inspector at Tilajamalpura police station Shivraj Singh swung into action with the team.

Singh passed on the message to Shahjahanabad police station. Police team left from Shahjahanabad police station and found Faizal with a packet containing 325 grams of charas. Sample was sent to Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Bhopal, for testing. When it was confirmed, a case against him was filed in NDPS court.

Read Also
Bhopal: Youths’ Panchayat to make India self-reliant, says CM
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Chuha sells charas, gets 3-yr imprisonment

RECENT STORIES

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness