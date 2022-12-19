Bhopal: Chouhan’s speeches in House to be in book form soon

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s speeches in the Assembly will soon be compiled in a book. Chouhan was elected as member of the House in 1990. After that, he had been a member of the Lok Sabha.

He became a member of the Assembly again in 2005. He has been elected to the Vidhan Sabha for the fifth time. Chouhan’s speeches in the House during this period will be published in a book.

The book to be published in three volumes will comprise his speeches of the past 18 years.

His tenure in the House has always been as chief minister. The book will contain the announcements he made in the House, giving thanks to Governor’s address and his replies to the discussions on various issues.

The editor of the book is a senior journalist Girjashankar. According to reports, the book will help the newly elected members of the House.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretaries from Mahidpur take part in Maha panchayat held in Bhopal