Bhopal: Chouhan urges I&B minister to ban web series 'Tandav'

Bhopal: The Saif Ali Khan-led Amazon Prime web series, ‘Tandav’, is facing the heat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, met the minister for information and broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, seeking action in the matter.The show, which describes itself as a “dramatic” take on high-stakes Indian politics, has been flagged by many, including political leaders, for showcasing Hindu gods and goddesses in poor light. The CM has asked for a censorship on the series on the OTT platform, urging that it be banned.

Saif’s face blackened: A poster of the ‘Nawab of Bhopal’, Saif Ali Khan, was painted black by the members of the Sanskriti Bachao Manch in its own city. The president of the manch, Chandra Shekhar Tiwari, took out a rally to protest against the broadcast of the series; they blackened the face of the actor and raised slogans. Over the past few days, countless people across India have called for a ban on the show, even as others vow to boycott it.