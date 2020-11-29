Bhopal: Chouhan to meet PM Modi, to present Covid situation prevailing in the state

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 1.

The Chief Minister is going to present to the Prime Minister the Covid situation prevailing in the state and the work done to control the pandemic and also in the post-lockdown period. He is also going to present the road map of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh to Modi. The Chief Minister is going to discuss the issues related to housing-for-all, Smart City Project and other important development projects in the state with the Prime Minister.