Bhopal: Chouhan pays tributes to Vajpayee

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, as per a release. CM garlanded the portrait of the former PM at his residence and said, “Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the beloved of the masses started the era of development and good governance in India with his politics based on values and ideals. Late Vajpayee was one of the founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.” Chouhan said India declared the nation as a nuclear power country by conducting a nuclear test in Pokhran under the leadership of late Vajpayee.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:54 PM IST