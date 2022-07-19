Bhopal: Chouhan instructs police to look after miscreants creating nuisance; says real tiger is sitting here

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed police personnel to look after the miscreants who create nuisance in 12 no. locality in the city. He says that the real tiger is sitting here then who are those tigers, find them.

Chouhan made the above remark while addressing a meeting named ‘Mama ki Chai Apno ke saath’ organised at 12 no. stop in the city on Tuesday.

CM Chouhan said that he received information that miscreants used to trouble people in the locality. After that he instructed police personnel to make a permanent police outpost there, adding that took out the sticks and made it proper.

He further said, “Which tiger liquor has come in the market? Confiscate the pouch, hit them with sticks and fix everyone. This is the biggest problem for our sisters. Run a campaign against the illegal liquor and crush it”.

“This message is for the entire state. If the public is upset then what is the point of the government? Search from now on, pick up all the crooks, make a cage and lock them. No bigotry and hooliganism will work. It is our duty to give good governance and security to the people. You should complete this. I will ask for a report on these things in a week about what action has been taken. I have come to know that many illegal things are being sold at 1 no. and 6 no. of Bhopal. Search there too,” Chouhan said.

He added, “The poor have been brought to the multi, but there is no facility. There are poor brothers and sisters. It is not possible to get them repaired with their own money. Therefore, the collector and the municipal commissioner should immediately prepare a budget for the repair of the multi. We will fix it. We will make Bhopal an ideal.”