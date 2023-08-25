Bhopal: Chouhan Declares 2,792 Unauthorised Colonies Legal

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared unauthorised 2,792 colonies legal. He said all unauthorised colonies would be treated legal from Saturday.

Chouhan made this statement at a function at Shaheed Smarak in Gol Bazar, Jabalpur. He participated in an event where unauthorised colonies were legalised and Anugya and Su-Raj Colony scheme were launched. Chouhan also distributed benefits of various government schemes among the poor.

After declaring illegal colonies legal, Chouhan gave approval for building and infrastructure development. Houses have been built for the poor in Su-Raj colonies on the 23,000 acres freed from the clutches of land shirks and encroachers.

In the same way, the process to legalise 6,000 illegal colonies legal is going on, he said, adding that criminals and land shirks will not be spared. All facilities will be available in Su-Raj colonies and that 2,792 unauthorised colonies, including those of 39 in Jabalpur, are being legalised in the state, he said.

The legalisation of colonies will benefit 3.5 million people, he said. Those who have bought plots in unauthorised colonies built till December 31 2016 will be given permission for development of infrastructure, building construction and for other facilities.

The laws for unauthorised colonies were brought in 2021 and implemented last year. As many as 8,013 unauthorised colonies have been identified in cities. Once the campaign is over, more than 8 million people will be benefited.

As many as 7,010 colonies have so far been published. The layout of 3,863 colonies has been published. The layouts of 2,792 colonies have been finalised and building construction permission has been given to 871 colonies under six municipal corporations.

