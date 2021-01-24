Bhopal: Chouhan bats for censoring obscene content on OTT platforms

BHOPAL: Vulgar and obscene material are present on the OTT platform and censorship on such material is needed, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while launching the 'PANKH Abhiyan' on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, on Sunday.

The CM launched the 'Abhiyan' under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme in order to help empowerment and growth of the girl child. "We're launching the PANKH Abhiyan under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme wherein 'P' stands for protection, 'A' for awareness of their rights, 'N' for nutrition, 'K' for knowledge and 'H' for health. The abhiyan will go on for a year," the CM said. He also added that if needed the government would ready to permit to the girls to keep the knife with them and also the government can provide gun licence to them. Highlighting the steps taken by his government for women empowerment and overall growth of the girl child, he said, "When I became MLA, I introduced a scheme for the wedding of girls from poor families so that it is not considered a burden. When I became CM, we wanted girls to be seen as a boon, not a burden, hence we brought Ladli Laxmi Yojana." The CM also announced scholarships worth Rs 6.47 crore for 26,099 girls under Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Addressing girl students virtually, he discussed with them their future plans and goals.