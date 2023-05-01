 Bhopal: Chouhan advises MLAs to focus on Ladli Behna scheme
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a one-to-one interaction with legislators on Monday.

Chouhan discussed the condition of their constituencies and the survey conducted there.

He advised the legislators to pay attention to the Ladli Behna Yojna and keep in touch with those women who will get benefits of the scheme.

Chouhan also told the legislators to take the government’s welfare schemes to people.

The Chief Minister suggested them not get involved in transfer posting in an election year.

The legislators were also advised to work in coordination with the leaders in their constituencies, so that there may not be any internal squabbling in the party.

Among the legislators, who met Chouhan, were minister Vishvas Sarang, Rameshwar Sharma, Umakant Sharma, Leena Jain and others.

