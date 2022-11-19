Bhopal: ‘Choose traditional knowledge, systems depicted in Vedas’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) Bhopal should choose traditional knowledge and cultural systems of India as depicted in Vedas, Samrangana Sutradhar and other ancient texts, said chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh Durga Shankar Mishra.

Mishra was speaking at the 9th convocation as chief guest on Saturday. “MP is located in the heart of India and surrounded by cultural regions of Ujjaini, Malwa, Mahakaushal, Bundelkhand, Vidarbha and Revanchal, which gives it a unique opportunity to draw from its context south of Gangetic plains and north of Narmada valley,” he said.

SPA Bhopal can also play a role in achieving objectives of NEP 2020 by publishing research and textual resources of architecture and planning in local language by making their programmes flexible with options of multiple entry and exit, Mishra added.

The SPA organised the event for the first time after Covid-19. Chairperson, Board of Governors declared the convocation open to confer degrees on undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students.

The chief guest awarded 2 Medals of Excellence, 9 Proficiency Gold Medals, 1 Certificate for Proficiency, 9 Best Thesis Awards, and 2 Certificates of Appreciation for Thesis. Nearly 256 degrees were awarded to graduating students.