e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ‘Choose traditional knowledge, systems depicted in Vedas’

Bhopal: ‘Choose traditional knowledge, systems depicted in Vedas’

9th Convocation School of Planning and Architecture

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) Bhopal should choose traditional knowledge and cultural systems of India as depicted in Vedas, Samrangana Sutradhar and other ancient texts, said chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh Durga Shankar Mishra.

Mishra was speaking at the 9th convocation as chief guest on Saturday. “MP is located in the heart of India and surrounded by cultural regions of Ujjaini, Malwa, Mahakaushal, Bundelkhand, Vidarbha and Revanchal, which gives it a unique opportunity to draw from its context south of Gangetic plains and north of Narmada valley,” he said.

SPA Bhopal can also play a role in achieving objectives of NEP 2020 by publishing research and textual resources of architecture and planning in local language by making their programmes flexible with options of multiple entry and exit, Mishra added.

The SPA organised the event for the first time after Covid-19. Chairperson, Board of Governors declared the convocation open to confer degrees on undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students.

The chief guest awarded 2 Medals of Excellence, 9 Proficiency Gold Medals, 1 Certificate for Proficiency, 9 Best Thesis Awards, and 2 Certificates of Appreciation for Thesis. Nearly 256 degrees were awarded to graduating students.

Read Also
Bhopal: Success lies in performing duty with sense of service, says Governor Mangubhai Patel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: ‘Educate child according to his or her skill’

Bhopal: ‘Educate child according to his or her skill’

Bhopal: Scholars stress on education for betterment of society at Ijtima

Bhopal: Scholars stress on education for betterment of society at Ijtima

Bhopal: ‘Archaeology presents facts on scientific basis’

Bhopal: ‘Archaeology presents facts on scientific basis’

Bhopal: BJP MLAs of tribal belt asked to spread awareness

Bhopal: BJP MLAs of tribal belt asked to spread awareness

Bhopal: NCC Cycle for Unity rally flagged off

Bhopal: NCC Cycle for Unity rally flagged off