Bhopal: Chitra Bharati Film Festival from March 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actor Akshay Kumar will be the chief guest on the inaugural day of three-day' 4th Chitra Bharati Film Festival (CBFF) -2022 beginning from March 25.

The Kashmir Files fame director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will be a special guest.

Organised by the Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna, the three-day festival will begin at the new campus of† Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University (MCNUJC), Bishankhedi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the fest. Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur, president of Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna Prof. BK Kuthiala, vice Chancellor of MCNJC Prof. KG Suresh and Chairman of Organizing Committee Dilip Suryavanshi will also present.

Well-known filmmakers and artistes from across the country will also share their experiences with the youth who want to make a career in filmmaking.

The festival will conclude at the Rabindra Convention Centre on March 27. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and actor Gajendra Chauhan will present as the chief and special guests in the closing ceremony.

A master class will also be held in the fest. Film director TS Nagabharana (Kannada) and Subhash Sahu (Oriya) and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (Hindi), film director Prof. Vaman Kendre, Sharat Bhattathiripady and film critic Anant Vijay and Harish Bhimani will take master class on March 25, 26 and 27. Abhinav Kashyap will interact in the open forum.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:23 AM IST