Bhopal: Chit fund company owners booked for duping people of Rs 7 lakh

Bhopal: Misrod police have booked the owners of a chit fund company for duping people by promising hefty returns.

The company used to run its office at C-21 mall at Misrod as Nirmal Estate. The accused would ask people to deposit money promising them hefty returns. The owners have, so far, duped 10 people in Misrod of over Rs 7 lakh. The police are trying to find others who may have been duped by the firm. The incident occurred between 2013 and 2014, but a case was registered on Saturday.

The police said the complainant, Manisha Malwiya, and her family had deposited Rs 50,000 in the company. One of their neighbours had suggested to them to deposit money there as they had received handsome returns on their investment.

The girl and others deposited money there, but the company downed shutters and all the executives there disappeared.

SHO Niranjan Sharma said the victims did not lodge any complaint earlier as they were trying to look for the accused themselves. Also, the recent police crackdown on mafia and fraudsters is a reason they lodged a police complaint, said Sharma.