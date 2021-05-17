Bhopal: Chirayu Hospital issued show-cause notice over denial of treatment to Covid patient

BHOPAL: Ayushman Bharat has issued a show-cause notice to Chirayu Hospital over a video circulated on Sunday on social media showing that Chirayu Hospital had denied treatment to a Covid patient who is an Ayush card-holder.
Chirayu Hospital has been reminded of the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu for treatment of beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. It has also been reminded that no extra money can be charged from patients as it is cashless treatment for the card-holders.
According to the notice, in case for undergoing treatment of a patient who has not been identified as a beneficiary of the scheme at any point of time before discharge, he is validated as a beneficiary and the procedure performed falls under select packages under the scheme. In such cases, the patient should not be charged by the empanelled healthcare provider (EHCP) and all expenses borne shall be reimbursed according to the Ayushman Bharat-Madhya Pradesh (AB-MP) guidelines.
The video was circulated on social media in which Chirayu Hospital manager Gaurav Bajaj was heard making comments that Chirayu did not accept Ayushman cards, so no treatment would be provided to the card-holder
Empanelled hospitals are required to mandatorily reserve a minimum of 20 per cent beds for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries and not deny any beneficiaries treatment for reason of unavailability of beds. Such empanelled hospitals also have to agree not to deny admission or treatment to card-holders.
So, Chirayu Hospital has been instructed to reply within 3 days with all documents and records related to the incident in question. Failure to notice and furnish appropriate reply may results in any actionóinclusion of the provider in the ëwatch listí, suspension, imposition of penalties, de-empanelment of provider and/or termination of MoU.
