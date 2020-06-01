Bhopal: Chirayu Hospital creates record of curing 1,022 corona patients

BHOPAL: Chirayu Hospital in the state capital has created a record of curing 1,022 corona patients. With the discharge of 108 patients from the hospital on Monday, Chirayu has sent 1,022 patients to home. All are hale and hearty.

No other hospital in the country has discharged as many patients as Chirayu has done.

The hospital was identified as COVID-19 treatment centre on April 1, and after that, it has cured many patients and discharged them.

Besides, Bhopal, many corona patients from Vidisha, Raisen and Hoshangabad were admitted to the hospital. All of them were cured. Home and health minister Narottam Mishra reached the hospital and greeted those who were returning home.

CMD of Chirayu Hospital, Dr Ajay Goenka, said the doctors, medical and ward staff should get the credit for curing those patients.

Out of 1,000 patients, many were in serious condition, but they returned home in the pink of health, he said.