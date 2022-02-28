Bhopal: Chilly winds lead to sharp drop in day temperature

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chilly wind lashed state capital in morning hours leading to sharp drop in day temperature on Monday. Various parts recorded drop in day as well as night temperature in Madhya Pradesh, according to meteorological department. This is due to the prevailing western disturbance and its induced circulation.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 5.6 degrees in day temperature that settled at 27.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a night temperature of 15.0 degrees Celsius with nominal drop.

Indore recorded drop of 2.6 degrees in day temperature at 28.8 degrees Celsius while it recorded rise of 1.4 degrees in its night temperature that settled at 16.5 degree Celsius.

Umaria recorded drop of 3.3 degrees in night temperature that settled at 15.1 degrees Celsius while Sagar, Mandla and Pachmarhi recorded drop of 2 degrees in night temperature that settled at 13.8 degrees Celsius, 14.2 degrees Celsius and 11.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Similarly, Sagar recorded drop of 4.6 degrees in day temperature at 28.4 degrees Celsius. Damoh recorded drop of 3.3 degrees in day temperature and settled at 29.2 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Jabalpur recorded night temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.9 degrees. Rewa recorded a drop of 1.8 degrees in night temperature at 12.6 degree Celsius. According to meteorological department, western disturbance is over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. Another western disturbance will approach Western Himalayas on March 2.

A cyclonic circulation is over South Andaman Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form in 24 hours.

Senior meteorological department official GD Mishra said, Drop in temperature is due to western disturbance. Nominal drop is expected but it will not be a big fluctuation. Condition will be more or less same for next couple of days.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:42 PM IST