Bhopal: Chilly winds from Snow-clad Himalayas leave MP Shivering, Pachmarhi coldest@1.20c, Tikamgarh shivers@1.50c

BHOPAL: Bitter cold and high winds surging down from the snow-clad Himalaya took the entire state into its icy embrace on Saturday.

Accordingly, the state capital shivered at 5.3 degrees Celsius in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Besides the state capital, many districts experienced bone-chilling cold.

Intense cold day condition was at Rewa, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions while cold day condition was Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Indore divisions.

The minimum temperature settled 6 degree Celsius to 5 degrees below the normal average. Pachmarhi recorded 1.2 degree Celsius while Tikamgarh recorded 1.5 degree Celsius and Umaria recorded 1.9 degree Celsius. Betul recorded minimum temperature 2.8 degree Celsius while in Gwalior the night temperature settled at 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3 degree Celsius which was 2.9 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degree Celsius with further drop of 1 degree Celsius, was 5.3 degree Celsius below normal. On intervening night of Thursday-Friday, night temperature was 6.2 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 21.8 degree Celsius which was 4.6 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 6.6 degree Celsius with drop of 2.8 degree Celsius, which was 3.7 degree Celsius below normal.

As per meteorology department, dry weather condition is prevailing in many parts of Madhya Pradesh with partly cloudy skies. With reduction in minimums, cold wave conditions has intensified in the state. The northerly and northwesterly winds are blowing across Madhya Pradesh along with Uttar Pradesh the minimum temperature will decrease further. Frost conditions are likely to in northern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

