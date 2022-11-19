Bhopal: Children’s hands washed on World Toilet Day

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children’s hands were washed on World Toilet Day, which was observed on Saturday. It is also called as World Sanitation Day or Wellness Day. The objective of this day is to highlight the importance of availability and use of toilets for preventing diseases. Programmes were organised at all village panchayat headquarters.

On this occasion, awareness programmes were organised at the health and wellness centres. Posters and charts on the theme of World Toilet Day were made by the children in the activities organised at the Health and Wellness Centres.

The importance of World Toilet Day and continuous awareness activities in the community were discussed with the members of Jan Arogya Samiti constituted at Health and Wellness Centre.

A cleanliness run was organised in Nipania Sukha Gram Panchayat of Bhopal district. A large number of children participated. District Panchayat CEO Rituraj Singh said 356 out of 466 in Bhopal district have become ODF plus.

