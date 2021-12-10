Bhopal: Children present dance to celebrate Campion Day

BHOPAL: The primary class students of Campion School presented dance with prayer service on the Campion Day celebrated on Friday.

The day was celebrated on 440th anniversary of Saint Edmund Campion. To celebrate the 440th feast day, 44 earthern lamps were lit, each representing a decade. The light emanating from earthen lamps symbolised that light is truth and truth alone gives joy. This was followed by prayer service by teachers. A worship dance by budding dancers stole everybody’s heart as they lifted their souls to a prayerful song.

A solo dance competition for classes I, II and III added colour to the bright and promising day and made it memorable. The entire programme was conducted under able guidance of Sister Lavita AC, the headmistress of Campion Primary Section. Principal Fr Athnas Lakra SJ appreciated the effort of teachers and the children who participated in the activities.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 12 Campion school roller skaters bag 12 medals in city competition

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 08:05 PM IST