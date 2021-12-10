e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Bhopal: Children present dance to celebrate Campion Day

A solo dance competition for classes I, II and III added colour to the bright and promising day and made it memorable.
Staff Reporter
Children present dance on Campion Day in Bhopal on Friday |

BHOPAL: The primary class students of Campion School presented dance with prayer service on the Campion Day celebrated on Friday.

The day was celebrated on 440th anniversary of Saint Edmund Campion. To celebrate the 440th feast day, 44 earthern lamps were lit, each representing a decade. The light emanating from earthen lamps symbolised that light is truth and truth alone gives joy. This was followed by prayer service by teachers. A worship dance by budding dancers stole everybody’s heart as they lifted their souls to a prayerful song.

A solo dance competition for classes I, II and III added colour to the bright and promising day and made it memorable. The entire programme was conducted under able guidance of Sister Lavita AC, the headmistress of Campion Primary Section. Principal Fr Athnas Lakra SJ appreciated the effort of teachers and the children who participated in the activities.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 08:05 PM IST
