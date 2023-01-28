e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Children present cultural event at Narmadapuram

Reserved Inspector commander Vijay Kumar Dubey led the parade.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The people of Narmadapuram district celebrated the 74th Republic Day with great enthusiasm. A function was held in the district headquarters. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh took the salute and read out the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Reserved Inspector commander Vijay Kumar Dubey led the parade. Deputy Commander of the parade was Vinay Adlak. The family members of freedom fighters were honoured on the occasion. Former Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Sitasaran Sharma, chairman of the district Panchayat Radha Bai Patel, chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav and others were present at the function. Children from different schools presented a cultural event. They also presented patriotic songs like “Gagan Kahe Vijay Bhava” and “Bhag Bhag Re Firangi.”

