Bhopal: Children are yearning to get the vaccine, some are feeling insecure without it

BHOPAL: The parents of Shubhrika, 14, were surprised when she suddenly started complaining of breathlessness and said that she had contracted Covid-19. They tried to reason with her that, as she had not left home for more than a month, there was no possibility of her getting the disease.

Shubhrika, however, was sure that she had become Covid-positive. To convince her, they first took her to a testing centre where she gave her sample for an RT-PCR test. Next, they requested a paediatrician to come and examine her. It was only after the doctor declared that she was not suffering from any disease at all that Shubhrika felt a bit comforted. The next day, her negative report came in.