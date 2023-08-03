Bhopal: Child Rights Panel Inspects School Following Complaints

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Right (MPCPCR) have found irregularities at St Francis School in Jahangirabad. The members Nivedita Sharma, Anurag Pandey, Onkar Singh, Megha Panwar and Nisha Srivastava visited school on Wednesday.

The team reached school to resolve some complaints related to the school. The school management deemed reluctant to produce documents. During course of inspection, 30 litres of diesel was kept at one place, about which the school had no explanation. The school has three buildings.

The residential part was visible in the third building. There is an area of covering 12 rooms in the school where entry is prohibited. The team members said they were not allowed to enter school after which they prepared a Panchanama and informed education department.

The commission had received two complaints. First complaint pertained to fees. Another complaint was about school not giving TC to a child for three years.