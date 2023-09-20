Bhopal: Child Protection Policy In Police Personnel Training Syllabus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To sensitise police constables and other police staff about child protection, a course, child protection policy, has been introduced in the course of police constables and sub inspectors. A programme was held in this regard at police training academy in Bhori here on Wednesday.

The course was prepared in association with UNICEF, which will be taught in the course of constables and sub inspectors. Additional Director General of Police (training) Anuradha Shankar said course was related to country’s one third population.

AIG Irmin Shah said child protection laws were taught along with other subjects earlier but now a separate paper had been introduced. It is important because police constable is the first person who comes in contact with victim child, Shah said. She added that the course would help police personnel to deal with child with care and sensitivity.

The child who leaves home for certain reason falls into net of criminals. The child first comes in contact with the police. Police should take the case sensibly and send the child back to his house.

If the policeman fails to send back the child to the family, the child becomes part of crime world. He or she will join the group involved in drug addiction and will start committing crime.

