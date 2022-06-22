Bhopal: Chief Secretary to lead committee for Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban)-2.0

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has constituted a state level high powered committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to conduct Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) -2.0.

The committee will have principal secretaries of Urban Development and Housing, Public Health and Engineering, Finance and Environment Departments, Chairman State Pollution Control Board (PCB), representative of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Mission Director of SBM-Rural at the state level as members. Director, State Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) will be the member secretary, according to state government officials.

The entire annual action plan of the state will be approved by the committee to achieve mission goals. The committee will make plans and review targets and implementation activities from time to time. It will take action for cleanliness and waste management in urban and rural areas. It will work to establish inter-departmental coordination to achieve the objective. Planning of financial flows in the short, medium and long term and planning for mobilisation of additional resources, monitoring of funds released in the scheme from time to time and review of audit reports will be done.

Read Also Bhopal: A special birthday celebration at Piplani as Neem tree turns 28