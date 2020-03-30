Bhopal: Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais visits BSCDCL office

BHOPAL: The chief secretary of the state Iqbal Singh Bais visited the headquarters of the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) on Sunday.

The officials informed him about the way the smart city is working.

The principal secretary of urban administration Sanjay Dubey informed him about the way the BSCDCL is helping those stranded in the lockdown.

They also informed him about how they are helping the residents on their call centre.

They said the call centre attends about 3,000 calls in a single day. They also said they are addressing queries and other issues through the call centre. Chief executive officer of BSCDCL Deepak Singh said all the safety rules are being followed.