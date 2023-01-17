Bhopal: Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains clears redevelopment project of Professor colony, now ball in CM’s court

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains on Tuesday approved the redevelopment plan of Professor Colony area, the project now awaits the nod of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The project envisages constructing an underpass from New Market to Kamla Park. Vehicles going towards Hindi Bhawan, Raj Bhawan will ply on the road to be constructed over the underpass. The vehicles coming from New Market and heading towards Kamla Park will take the underpass road. The vehicles coming from Kamla Park and heading to New Market will take the road to be constructed adjoining the underpass but it will be elevated at the underpass road area. This will reduce the traffic pressure to the route to a great extent.

Apart from this, an underground 400 vehicle parking will be constructed at the cost of Rs 1,828 crore near Rabindra Bhawan.

The Empowered Committee has proposed construction of a new collectorate, Commissioner (revenue), IG Police Office, Directorate of Urban Administration Department, Geetanjali Hostel for working women, NCC Building, Souvenir shopping complex etc.

The empowered committee has also directed to cover the drain near Rabindra Bhawan and to develop a parking facility on it. It also suggested developing open ground and gardens in place of convention centre, habitat centre. The committee also directed to construct underground parking, multilevel parking on the open place of Rabindra Bhawan and Minto Hall (now known as Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre).

