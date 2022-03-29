Bhopal: Chief Minister to declare Burhanpur as dist with 100% tap water connection Wednesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will declare Burhanpur as a district having 100% tap water connection under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ on Wednesdays, according to state government officials.

Burhanpur is the first district in the state under "Jal Jeevan Mission", where 100% households have been provided tap water. CM will make this announcement at a programme in village Khadkod of the district on Wednesday noon.

There are 167 gram panchayats and 254 villages in both (Burhanpur and Khaknar) development blocks of Burhanpur district with a rural population of about five lakhs, located at a distance of about 1.25 billion from the state capital. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the availability of water has been ensured through tap connections to the homes of all the families in all the villages of the district.

In all the Anganwadi centres and schools operating in the rural areas of the district, arrangements have been made to provide water through tap connections by making platforms.

CM will give benefits of various welfare schemes and development works in the program. In the program, distribution of benefits will also be done to the eligible persons of public welfare schemes run in the state.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:17 PM IST