Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh to inaugurate ISSF World Cup on March 21

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city is ready to host its first shooting world cup. International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023 will be held from March 20 to 27 at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bisankhedi. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the tournament at Kushabhau Thakre Hall at 6 pm.

The ISSF World Cup (Rifle and Pistol) will see participation of 325 shooters from 33 countries. Chouhan will virtually inaugurate the air-conditioned indoor shooting range prepared for World Cup. Along with this, Chouhan will also perform bhoomi pujan at the International Sports Complex being built at Barkheda Nathu.

The Sports and Youth Welfare Department will felicitate foreign players and officials who will be presented Chanderi stoles and Gond paintings.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, ISSF President Luciano Rossi, General Secretary Wiley, NRAI president Raninder Singh, Vice- President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, and General Secretary Kunwar Sultan Singh will be present at the inauguration function.

Players from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, France, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Lithuania, Maldives, Mexico, Romania, Singapore, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, USA, and Uzbekistan will participate.