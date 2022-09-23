Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh pays tribute to Swami Swaroopanand

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs paduka puja by garlanding the portrait of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati in Narsinghpur district on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Paramhansi Ganga Ashram in Jhonteshwar in Narsinghpur district and paid tributes former Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Friday.

In his address, Chouhan said Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati acquired knowledge of Vedaa, Vedangas, Upanishads and Sanatan Dharma at an early age. Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati also participated in Quit India Movement.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Food Processing and Industries Prahlad Patel, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Faggan Singh Kulaste, State Minister for Home, Jail, Parliamentary Affairs, Law, Legislative Affairs, Dr Narottam Mishra and BJP State President V D Sharma, Rajya Sabha Member Kailash Soni, MLA Jalam Singh Patel, Abhilash Mishra also paid tributes to Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Friday.

