e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh pays tribute to Swami Swaroopanand

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh pays tribute to Swami Swaroopanand

In his address, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati acquired knowledge of Vedaa, Vedangas, Upanishads and Sanatan Dharma at an early age.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs paduka puja by garlanding the portrait of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati in Narsinghpur district on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Paramhansi Ganga Ashram in Jhonteshwar in Narsinghpur district and paid tributes former Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Friday.

In his address, Chouhan said Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati acquired knowledge of Vedaa, Vedangas, Upanishads and Sanatan Dharma at an early age. Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati also participated in Quit India Movement.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Food Processing and Industries Prahlad Patel, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Faggan Singh Kulaste, State Minister for Home, Jail, Parliamentary Affairs, Law, Legislative Affairs, Dr Narottam Mishra and BJP State President V D Sharma, Rajya Sabha Member Kailash Soni, MLA Jalam Singh Patel, Abhilash Mishra also paid tributes to Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Friday.

Read Also
Shankaracharayas allotted land for Simhastha fair
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Narmadapuram: BJYM burns effigy of Congress leader KK Mishra

Narmadapuram: BJYM burns effigy of Congress leader KK Mishra

Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims red flag govt’s ‘temporary injuries’ admission in curative petition...

Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims red flag govt’s ‘temporary injuries’ admission in curative petition...

Bhopal: Melody of Sufi, beat of King adds charm to Retina, 2022, fest at AIIMS

Bhopal: Melody of Sufi, beat of King adds charm to Retina, 2022, fest at AIIMS

Gwalior: Criminals nabbed from state capital

Gwalior: Criminals nabbed from state capital

Bhopal: Smart usage of fingerprint science bags MP police 2nd prize

Bhopal: Smart usage of fingerprint science bags MP police 2nd prize