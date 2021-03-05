Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan birthday celebrated as Vriksha Mahotsav Day

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said his mission is to make the earth livable by planting saplings and sought people’s cooperation for it.
Chouhan made the appeal on his 62nd birthday on Friday, which was observed as Vriksha Mahotsav Day.The Chief Minister said planting a sapling on his birthday would be a priceless gift to him.
Chouhan accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, people’s representatives, officers and media persons planted saplings at many places.
All those who were with the Chief Minister also planted saplings on the occasion. Chouhan planted the sapling of a Bel (wood apple) at his residence in the morning. Member of Parliament VD Sharma, ministers Vijay Shah, Prabhuram Choudhary and others were present on the occasion. The Chief Minister also planted saplings with his family members.
After that, he planted saplings with media persons at Smart City Park. He planted around 25 species of plants. He planted saplings on the assembly premises, too. Chouhan planted the saplings of Khirni (a fruit-bearing plant) on the premises of Vallabh Bhavan.
CM, family on Night Safari at Van Vihar National Park
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and family went on a Night Safari at Van Vihar National Park on Friday. He said that Van Vihar National Park is unique so it should be popular at a global level. Work should be done to make popular it at the global level, he said, adding, “The co-existence of animals and human beings is equally important.” He discussed the diet and habitat of the animals. The Night Safari was inaugurated on Thursday. The chief minister, during his previous visit to Van Vihar, had instructed officials to start a Night Safari to promote tourism. Around 6 lakh tourists visit Van Vihar National Park and it generates Rs 2.5 crore income to Van Vihar National Park.
