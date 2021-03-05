Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan birthday celebrated as Vriksha Mahotsav Day

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said his mission is to make the earth livable by planting saplings and sought people’s cooperation for it.

Chouhan made the appeal on his 62nd birthday on Friday, which was observed as Vriksha Mahotsav Day.The Chief Minister said planting a sapling on his birthday would be a priceless gift to him.

Chouhan accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, people’s representatives, officers and media persons planted saplings at many places.

All those who were with the Chief Minister also planted saplings on the occasion. Chouhan planted the sapling of a Bel (wood apple) at his residence in the morning. Member of Parliament VD Sharma, ministers Vijay Shah, Prabhuram Choudhary and others were present on the occasion. The Chief Minister also planted saplings with his family members.