Bhopal: Chief Minister requests PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit virtually

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday morning and requested him to virtually inaugurate the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Indore next month. The meeting between the CM and PM lasted for an hour.

During the meeting, the CM sought PM’s guidance on programmes in the offing including Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Global Investors Summit, Khelo India Youth Games etc. The CM also informed the PM about ongoing development works, progress of Public Welfare Schemes in Madhya Pradesh.

After the meeting, the CM told media persons that ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan’ will be held in Madhya Pradesh from January 8 to 10. Non Resident Indians (NRIs) from more than 80 countries are going to turn up in this convention. As per the tradition of Madhya Pradesh, preparations have been done for their felicitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Indore to inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan.

Global Investors Summit (GIS) will be held on January 11 and 12. The President of Guyana, ministers of many countries along with delegates is going to attend it. Moreover, ambassadors of 34 countries and other diplomats are also going to participate in it. He requested the PM to inaugurate the GIS virtually.

In Madhya Pradesh, many programmes of G20 summit will be held and its eight meetings will be held in Madhya Pradesh. Guidance of PM was sought on the aforesaid subjects and other subjects as well. He informed the PM about the recently introduced PESA Act and requested him to lay the foundation stone of a floating solar plant coming up on the water of the dam. He also informed the PM about natural farming being done by 53k farmers in Madhya Pradesh.