Bhopal: Chief minister Kejriwal violated protocol by telecasting live meeting with Modi, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Today, the Chief Minister address was shared live because there has never been any instruction, written or verbal, from the central govt that the said interaction could not be shared live," said Delhi CMO in a statement on Friday.

It further said that there have been multiple occasions of similar interactions where matters of public importance which had no confidential information were shared live. "However, if any inconvenience was caused, we highly regret that," the CMO said.

During the live telecast of the video, Kejriwal talked about shortage of oxygen in the national capital and appealed to the Prime Minister to facilitate the airlift of oxygen from West Bengal and Odisha to resolve the shortage in Delhi.