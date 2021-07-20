Bhopal: Chief minister defends Centre on Pegasus spyware scandal, says Congress has history of snooping on its leaders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defending the central government on Pegasus spyware scandal, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused the Congress of having a history of snooping on its own leaders in a bid to politically finish them.

Talking to media persons in a hurriedly called press conference, Chouhan said the issue was deliberately raised ahead of parliament’s monsoon session by the Opposition Congress despite the fact that there were at least 70 bills to be discussed during the monsoon session, many of which were related to poor, backward classes and women.

“Pegasus scandal is a part of conspiracy to defame Indian democracy whereas Israel firm, which has developed spyware already gone on record that its customers were mostly western countries. A story has been fabricated to defame the central government. There is no evidence to link the scandal to the central government”, he said.