Bhopal: Chief minister congratulates NHAI for speedy construction of Amravati-Akola Road

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Road Transport and Highways for speedy construction of Amravati-Akola road.

Chouhan has described the work of setting a world record by NHAI by laying this 75 km highway in 105.33 hours as an unparalleled achievement. This work completed last month has been recorded in the Guinness Book.

CM said, “This is an incredible example of commitment towards development under the guidance of the successful and visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A network of roads is being laid in the states all over the country.” He said, Amravati and Akola, both important cities, became twin towns after getting interconnected by a spectacular road.

The world record of speedy construction of this road once again proved the strong willpower of the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and his commitment to the welfare of the general public.

