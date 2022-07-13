e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Chief minister congratulates NHAI for speedy construction of Amravati-Akola Road

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has described the work of setting a world record by NHAI by laying this 75 km highway in 105.33 hours as an unparalleled achievement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FPJ File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Road Transport and Highways for speedy construction of Amravati-Akola road.

Chouhan has described the work of setting a world record by NHAI by laying this 75 km highway in 105.33 hours as an unparalleled achievement. This work completed last month has been recorded in the Guinness Book.

CM said, “This is an incredible example of commitment towards development under the guidance of the successful and visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A network of roads is being laid in the states all over the country.” He said, Amravati and Akola, both important cities, became twin towns after getting interconnected by a spectacular road.

The world record of speedy construction of this road once again proved the strong willpower of the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and his commitment to the welfare of the general public.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: IIT INDORE signs MoU with NHAI
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Chief minister congratulates NHAI for speedy construction of Amravati-Akola Road

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case convict

Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case convict

Navi Mumbai: Traders call for strike on July 16 against 5% GST on unregistered brands

Navi Mumbai: Traders call for strike on July 16 against 5% GST on unregistered brands