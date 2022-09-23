e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Chief minister congratulates farmers on winning award for millet production

Bhopal: Chief minister congratulates farmers on winning award for millet production

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Madhya Pradesh is actively participating in the efforts of the Central Government to promote the cultivation of coarse cereals under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated all the farmers, public representatives and officials on receiving the award for Madhya Pradesh as the leading emerging state among the states encouraging millet production, as per official information.

Chouhan said, “Madhya Pradesh is actively participating in the efforts of the Central Government to promote the cultivation of coarse cereals under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

As a result of these efforts, he said the state was awarded as the best emerging state in millet promotion.

He said the honour was is an encouraging achievement. “The year 2023 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of Millets”, he added.

Read Also
India to promote millets, millet products for global market
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Assembly Speaker announces women's varsity in Rewa

Assembly Speaker announces women's varsity in Rewa

Sehore: Villagers demand roads, bridge, threaten stir

Sehore: Villagers demand roads, bridge, threaten stir

MP: Minor girl ends life in Gwalior, probe underway

MP: Minor girl ends life in Gwalior, probe underway

Narmadapuram: BJYM burns effigy of Congress leader KK Mishra

Narmadapuram: BJYM burns effigy of Congress leader KK Mishra

Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims red flag govt’s ‘temporary injuries’ admission in curative petition...

Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims red flag govt’s ‘temporary injuries’ admission in curative petition...