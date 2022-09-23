Bhopal: Chief minister congratulates farmers on winning award for millet production

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated all the farmers, public representatives and officials on receiving the award for Madhya Pradesh as the leading emerging state among the states encouraging millet production, as per official information.

Chouhan said, “Madhya Pradesh is actively participating in the efforts of the Central Government to promote the cultivation of coarse cereals under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

As a result of these efforts, he said the state was awarded as the best emerging state in millet promotion.

He said the honour was is an encouraging achievement. “The year 2023 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Year of Millets”, he added.

Read Also India to promote millets, millet products for global market