Bhopal: Chhattisgarh gets 15,000 litres milk from Jabalpur on alternate days

Jabalpur Cooperative Dairy Federation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DP Singh said, “About 50,000 litres of milk is collected per day. Around 15,000 litres of pasteurised bulk milk is sent on alternate days to Chhattisgarh through tankers."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Co-operative Dairy Federation (JCDF) affiliated to the MP State Co-Operative Dairy Federation Limited (MPCDF), Bhopal sends around 15k litres of pasteurised bulk milk on alternate days to Chhattisgarh through tankers.

The milk after sale in the union is being sold in Chhattisgarh Dairy as pasteurised bulk milk (fat 06 per cent and SNF 9.5 per cent) at Rs 54.25 per kg, according to Jabalpur Cooperative Dairy Federation officials.

Jabalpur Cooperative Dairy Federation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DP Singh said, “Around 50k litres of milk is collected per day. Around 15k litres of pasteurised bulk milk is sent on alternate days to Chhattisgarh through tankers. The district in-charges of all the field operations were directed to increase milk collection and to execute various Central and state level schemes being implemented for the farmers, smoothly.”

According to the milk federation, in view of the increase in milk collection in all the societies of Jabalpur Cooperative Milk Federation, efforts are being made to increase the collection of milk in maximum quantity from the farmers of Bundelkhand. Due to this, the farmers/milk producers of the milk union are getting benefited as well as taking interest in the milk business. The sale of milk has increased in the union and the collection of milk has also started increasing through committees.

