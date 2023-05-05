Bhopal: Cheque of Rs 49,000 to be given to newlyweds, says CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a cheque of Rs 49,000 should be presented to bride and groom at mandap on the day the mass marriage is solemnised under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana. On Thursday, chief minister was reviewing the action taken on the points discussed after the last cabinet meeting. He said, “Government will soon make arrangements for the disabled to go on pilgrimage. Equipment will be made available to needy Divyang (disabled) as per his requirement.” He added, “It is necessary to make scholarship schemes more effective for students belonging to scheduled castes, tribes and other backward classes.

Wide dissemination of information be made about scholarship scheme for studying abroad. “ The results of the board examinations are about to be announced. The children should not suffer from depression and should not take extreme steps. For this purpose, the teachers should be in constant contact with the children and encourage them, Chouhan said. Under drive against drugs, cases have been registered against 4,770 people under NDPS Act.