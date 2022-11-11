Bhopal: Cheetah Task Force Committee meet likely next week

Two of the 8 cheetahs in Kuno National Park were recently released into acclimatisation enclosure(File Photo | PTI

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The next meeting of the Cheetah Task Force is likely to be convened in the coming two to three days to deliberate upon the progress of the Cheetah Project at Kuno National Park.

The wildlife experts will deliberate on the status of two cheetahs which were recently released in the larger enclosure from the quarantine zones. The experts would also contemplate on releasing remaining six cheetahs into the other big enclosures from their acclimatization enclosure in a phased manner. Moreover, experts may also hold discussion on when to release Cheetahs into the wild.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wild Life) Jasbeer Singh talking to Free Press confirmed that the next meeting of the Cheetah Task Force is slated to be convened very soon, most likely in the next two to three days. Singh is also a member of the Cheetah Task Force Committee. Notably, no major decision was taken during the first meeting of the Cheetah Task Force. Now, authorities are looking forward to the next meeting as consensus could not be reached about the time to release the Cheetahs into the wild.

Kuno National Park DFO, Prakash Verma said two cheetahs have been released into one of the eight big enclosures prepared as per the directions and guidance of the Cheetah Task Force.

He also informed that the two cheetahs, which were released into the big enclosure, have killed their second prey, a ‘spotted deer’ on the night Wednesday. The Cheetahs are showing good survival instinct, said the officer.

In every big enclosure, at least twenty to thirty spotted deers have been kept as prey for Cheetahs. The decision to release other cheetahs into the other big enclosures will be taken in the next cheetah task force committee, he added.

All eight cheetahs, which were released into Kuno National Park in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, are in good shape and healthy.