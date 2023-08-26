Bhopal: Cheetah Steering Committee To Discuss Health Condition Of Big Cats |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Cheetah Steering Committee at their proposed meeting in Kuno National Park next month, are likely to hold discussion health condition of cheetahs.

They will sldo explore the possibility of releasing cheetahs into the wild again, a senior official of Kuno National Park wishing anonymity told to Free Press.

Besides, there will be deliberations whether radio collar should be tied around cheetahs’ necks. At present, 15 adult cheetahs are inside the enclosures.

Twelve of them were caught from open jungle after successive death of two cheetahs due to infection from radio collar. Along with this, Kuno officials are also planning to expand the park area by including some more areas of the forest and a portion of revenue land.

The park authorities have already forwarded a proposal in this regard. By the expansion of the park, the authorities want to introduce Safari for the visitor. Along with other wild animals, people would also be able to see cheetahs in wild.

