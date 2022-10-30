Bhopal: Cheetah Mitras occupied with farm work unable to find time for project

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): When Cheetah project reached in final stage in Sheopur based Kuno National Park, forest officials came up with Cheetah Mitra Scheme for villagers. Numerous youngsters and people came forward to become Cheetah Mitra.

They are spreading the awareness regarding Cheetah behavior and informing villagers that Cheetah is no threat to human beings. However, some Cheetah Mitra, who are basically dependent on farming are finding it difficult to find enough time to visit nearby villages as they are preoccupied with agriculture related works. Hence their frequent visits to nearby villagers have become lesser.

Sangram Chouhan (aged 23 years) of Hathedi village is one of the youths who became Cheetah Mitra.

He said that as of now, agriculture related works are on peak, hence he finds very less time to go to other villages and disseminate information about the Cheetah’s. He accepted that earlier he had done intense meeting with villagers and tried to ward away their fear regarding Cheetah.

As of now, he is preoccupied by the house hold and agriculture related works. Hence his visits to nearby villages have become less. He opined that if some honorarium is received under the scheme then youths like him, who have become Cheetah Mitra, will start taking more interest in the work of Cheetah Mitra.

He was one of the Cheetah Mitras who interacted with PM Narendra Modi and had a photo with him. Notably, PM had interacted with Cheetah Mitra after releasing Cheetahs into the enclosure in Kuno National Park on his birthday.

Read Also Bhopal: Dhananjay Verma to get Dushyant Kumar Rashtriya Samman

Rohit Patel (38) of Sesaipura village is another person who has become Cheetah Mitra and is tirelessly working in selfless manner. He said that he often visited the nearby villages and interacted with people. He tries to convince them that Cheetahs are pride of their area. So far, he has visited 30 villages.

When asked that whether Cheetah Mitra are receiving any kind of monetary assistance from KNP in lieu of spreading awareness, his answer was negative.