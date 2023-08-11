Bhopal: CHC Lab Asst Caught Accepting Rs 40K Bribe On Behalf Of Betul CMHO

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Bhopal have caught Sahahpur community health centre (CHC) lab assistant accepting Rs 40,000 bribe on Thursday. The lab assistant Radha Govind Shukla was collecting the amount on behalf of the district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) when he was caught red-handed. The CMHO Dr Suresh Jatav had allegedly demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from a doctor in Betul. The police have registered a case against the CMHO, lab assistant and other persons and started the investigations.

SP Manu Vyas said that complainant Dr Mahesh Kumar Patankar, a resident of Bhori in Betul district, runs a clinic in the area. A few days back, the CMHO had conducted an inspection of the hospital. Dr Patankar had applied for inclusion of the name of his nephew Sagar Patankar in the running of the hospital, the CMHO, however, sought Rs 1.50 lakh for the same. It was agreed that Dr Patankar would pay the amount in instalments.

The doctor gave Rs 50,000 as the first instalment, and the other instalments of Rs 1 lakh amount were scheduled. The doctor handed over the second instalment of Rs 10,000 on August 3 to the CMHO. The official had told the doctor to hand over the third instalment of Rs 40,000 to the lab assistant Shukla. The Lokayukta sleuths arrested Shukla accepting cash.