Bhopal: Charu, a copper vessel of Gujarat's Amreli is ‘Exhibit of the Week’ at IGRMS  

BHOPAL: Charu, a big copper vessel for storing grains or water in Gujarat is the second ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of the month at the social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS).

The museum collected the exhibit from the folk community of Amreli, Gujarat in 2013. The height, diameter and circumference of the exhibit are 80.5cm, 41cm and 186.5 cm. The week-long exhibition began on Monday.

Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra says that Charu is a vessel with a broad base that rises to a cylindrical body, tapering shoulder, constricted neck, and collared aperture with a pair of elegant solid handles connected along the rim for lifting and carrying purposes.

He further says in Gujarati folk culture, this multipurpose metal vessel holds a vital significance, and it was also used to conceal hidden valuables beneath the ground, in addition to its conventional usage of storing grains or water. Some households use it only to keep water because they believe that water held in copper pots purifies itself naturally. A huge vessel of this type is offered to the bride as a dowry item, Mishra adds.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 07:10 PM IST