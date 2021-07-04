Bhopal: Charmed by uniform, girl poses as cop, arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police have arrested a 22-year-old girl who posing as a cop took people to task.She would target people found moving aimlessly during Corona-induced curfew.

The imposter was arrested from the Housing Board Colony on Saturday evening. The girl, identified as Priyanka Ahirwar, resides in Housing Board Colony. The girl said that she was fascinated with the police uniform and thus donned it. The impersonator claimed that she simply scolded and exerted influence on people using the police uniform and never extorted money from anyone. The girl was later released on bail.

Police said the girl would usually visit nearby areas wearing a police uniform. She posing as a constable would question and scold people roaming around without any reason.

The girl in uniform would instruct the people to stay indoors during the curfew and no one doubted her credentials. However, when police came to know about a woman ‘constable’ patrolling at Housing Board, they got suspicious as all the women constables were directed to move in groups in the area.

Nishatpura police, on receiving the information about the girl, intercepted her at the colony on Saturday evening. When the cops questioned her credentials, the unperturbed girl, instead inquired why she was being questioned. The cops arrested the girl.

She told police that she only would influence people with the uniform and has never extorted money from anyone.