Bhopal: Chariots Flagged Off To 5 Places

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure that there should be participation of all sections of the society in construction of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, BJP will take out Samrasta Yatra from five places in the state from July 25 to August 12.

The yatras will conclude at designated place of the temple where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of temple construction.

This was informed by state BJP president VD Sharma and national BJP Schedule Caste Morcha president Lal Singh Arya in Bhopal on Sunday. They were speaking after flagging off five chariots to five places from where Samrasta Yatra will begin.

To be taken out in association with Jan Abhiyan Parishad, participants of Yatra will collect soil and cereal from 55,000 villages and water of 350 rivers falling on their way.

Sharma said BJP always worked on all round development of all sections of the society. After constructing the Sant Ravidas temple at the cost of around Rs 3.5 crore in Maihar, BJP government will construct Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar at cost of Rs 100 crore.

Lal Singh Arya said Congress remained in power for maximum period in country but never remembered Sant Ravidas, Valmiki, Kabir, Dr BR Ambedkar.

“For Congress, SC people were just a vote bank. PM Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are real well-wishers of SC,” he added.